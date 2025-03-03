Video: Massive Cracker Explosion While Unloading In Andhra, 4 Injured

An explosion at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh left four people injured on Monday morning. The incident occurred while porters were unloading goods at the transport facility. The injured are being treated at the Government General Hospital.

A parcel of crackers had arrived from Hyderabad. The CCTV footage shows at least six porters unloading the said goods. At 8:19 am, one of the labourers lifted a big carton, covered in a white sheet. As he dropped the box to the ground, it exploded.

The loud noise caused porters to run to safety.

Since the box exploded close to where labourers were parked, four of them suffered grievous injuries, especially on the face and legs.

The injured individuals were immediately shifted to the Kakinada Government General Hospital (GGH) for treatment. The doctors there have confirmed that there is no threat to life.

Speaking on the incident with news agency ANI, Kakinada District Superintendent of Police (SP) Bindu Madhav confirmed that the explosion occurred due to crackers in the parcel. "A crackers explosion took place in the morning at Jai Balaji Transporters when workers were unloading the parcel. Due to the impact, the crackers exploded, injuring four people," he said.

The police have seized two more bags of crackers and launched an investigation.