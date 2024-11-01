Argument Over Children Bursting Crackers Turns Into A Big Fight In Indore

Some people argued with children bursting crackers, cops said. (Representational)

An argument over children bursting crackers in Diwali escalated into a clash between two groups in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Friday, resulting in injuries to four persons and prompting police to hold a flag march to restore order.

The incident occurred in the Chhatripura area, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rishikesh Meena told reporters.

"Some people argued with children bursting crackers. An old rivalry between neighbours fanned this. It soon led to stone pelting between two groups, resulting in minor injuries to four persons. Some vehicles were also damaged in the stone pelting," he said.

"A flag march was carried out in the area, where the situation now is completely under control. People must ignore rumours and maintain peace. There is a sizable police presence in the Chhatripura area. We are checking CCTV footage to identify those who disturbed law and order," Meena added.

The area has residents from Hindu and Muslim communities, another official said.

After the stone pelting incident, members of a Hindu outfit protested in front of the Chhatripura police station seeking action against those from the other side.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)