Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Announces Names Of 2 More Candidates For Polls

Pawan Kalyan stated that he is doing politics without expecting money and position.

Actor politician Pawan Kalyan on Sunday announced two more candidates of his Jana Sena party for the ensuing elections to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

Addressing a massive public meeting, Jana Sena chief announced candidature of former Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Nadendla Manohar from Tenali constituency while Thota Chandrasekhar will contest from Guntur.

Mr Manohar, son of former Chief Minister Nadendla Bhaskar Rao, quit the Telugu Desam party (TDP) to join Jana Sena in October last year.

Mr Pawan had earlier announced that Pithani Balakrishna will contest from Mummidivaram constituency in East Godavari district.

The popular actor exuded confidence that Jana Sena, with the support of weaker and backward sections of the society, will hoist its flag in Amaravati. Stating that he is doing politics without expecting money and position, he promised to politically empower all sections.

Mr Pawan, who is younger brother of superstar-turned-politician K. Chirnajeevi, said he has entered politics to root out corruption from the society.

Jana Sena leader has already announced that his party will contest all 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in alliance with the Left parties.

He took potshot at YSR Congress Party chief Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, saying he wants to be Chief Minister for 30 years. "Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is also looking to come back to power and after that he wants to hand over power to his son," he said alleging that both parties are not aware of the ground realities.

Mr Pawan said he wanted to come to politics in 2003. "I have not come into politics for the sake of power. If I wanted that, I would have become MP or MLA in 2009," he added.

In 2014 elections, Mr Pawan had campaigned for TDP-BJP alliance. He later distanced himself from the BJP after the Centre failed to fulfill the promise to accord special category status to the state. He also found fault with the TDP for not fighting against the injustice done to the state.