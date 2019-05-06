Opposition To Protest Goof-Up In Telangana Intermediate Exam Results

Over three lakh students reportedly failed in the Telangana intermediate exams

Opposition parties in Telangana have criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) TRS government in the state over the alleged goof-up in the intermediate exam results. They have asked the affected students and their parents to join them in their protest on May 11.

Claiming that injustice has happened to the students, CPI State Secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said yesterday, "It's been more than 18 days since the results goof-up took place and still the government is not responding to the issue in a proper way. The TRS government did not even assure anything to the families whose children committed suicide and neither got the guilty officers arrested who are behind this."

Later, Telangana Janasamathi state president Kodandaram told the TRS government to fulfill demands that included every answer sheet be re-evaluated, government take action against the officials that are responsible for the bungle, Education Minister Jagadeeshwar Reddy must be suspended and the government must give ex-gratia to families whose children committed suicide.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) state main secretary MLG Vinod Reddy said, "We are demanding interrogation of government for giving a contract of Rs 4.34 crores to Global Arena while last year intermediate exams conducting contract was given for only Rs 74 lakhs."

Over three lakh students reportedly failed in the intermediate exams conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) in Telangana. This led to protests by students and parents alleging large-scale discrepancies in the examination process.

