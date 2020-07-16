Opposition Seeks To Remove Kerala Speaker Over Alleged Links To Gold Smuggling Case

P Sreeramakrishnan has "failed to keep the dignity of the post", the notice said

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA, M Ummer, on Thursday served a notice to the Kerala Assembly Secretary seeking to remove Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan from the post for his alleged links with the accused in the gold smuggling case.

The IUML legislator, who is part of the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), in his notice alleged that the Speaker had inaugurated a shop belonging to one of the accused in the case.

"The conduct of the Speaker, who has alleged links with the accused in the gold smuggling matter, which is being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), was not in accordance with the decorum of the House," the notice said.

It sought to remove P Sreeramakrishnan from the post of Speaker as "he failed to keep the dignity of the post".

The Speaker was under criticism from the Opposition for inaugurating the shop of one of the accused in the gold smuggling case, Sandeep Nair, months ago.

The notice has been served to the Assembly Secretary under Article 179 (C) of the Indian Constitution which deals with the removal of the speaker.

