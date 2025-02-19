Kerala Man Files Complaint Over Noisy Rooster. Then This Happened

In the quiet village of Pallickal in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, a battle was brewing--not over land or money, but over a rooster's morning routine.

For Radhakrishna Kurup, an elderly person, a peaceful night's sleep had become impossible.

Every morning at 3 am, his neighbour's rooster would begin its relentless crowing, making it difficult for him to sleep and disrupting his peaceful life.

Kurup, unwell, had had enough. He filed a complaint at the Adoor Revenue Divisional Office (RDO) against his neighbour Anil Kumar's rooster, claiming it was disrupting his sleep.

Officials took the complaint seriously. The RDO launched an investigation, treating the rooster as the cause of the problem.

Both Kurup and Kumar were called in to discuss the issue, and officials later inspected the site.

It was found that the neighbour kept his roosters on the upper floor of his house.

The investigation confirmed that the crowing was indeed disturbing Kurup.

To resolve the matter, the RDO ordered the neighbour to move the poultry shed from the upper floor to the southern side of the property.

The officials set a deadline of 14 days for the relocation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)