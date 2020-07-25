Karnataka Records Highest Single-Day Spike With 5,072 COVID-19 Cases

2,036 cases were reported from Bengaluru urban alone (File)

Karnataka on Saturday reported the biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases so far, according to the health department.

Over 5,072 cases and 72 related fatalities were recorded, taking the total number of infections to 90,942 and deaths to 1,796. 2,403 patients were discharged after recovery.

Out of the 5,072 fresh cases, 2,036 cases were reported from Bengaluru urban alone.

The previous single-day spike recorded was on July 23 with 5,030 cases.

As of the evening of July 25, 90,942 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. They included 1,796 deaths and 33,750 discharges, the health department said.

It said that out of 55,388 active cases, 54,777 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 611 are in the ICU (intensive care unit).

29 out of the 72 deaths reported were from Bengaluru urban followed by eight each from Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru, five from Belagavi, four each from Kalaburagi and Dharwad, two each from Hassan, Chikkaballapura, Havri, Shivamogga and Koppal, and one each from Davangere, Yadgir, Gadag and Tumakuru.

Most of the dead are either with a history of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) or influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 2,036 followed by Belagavi 341, Ballari 222, Dakshina Kannada 218, Mysuru 187, Kalaburagi and Dharwad 183, Udupi 182, Vijayapura 175, Uttara Kannada 155, Bengaluru Rural 154, Hassan 151, Chikkaballapura 101.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases with a total of 43,503 infections followed by Dakshina Kannada 4,607 and Kalaburagi 3,712.

Among the discharged patients, Bengaluru urban tops the list with 10,758 followed by Kalabuagi 2,066 and Udupi 1,997.

Out of 11,43,262 samples tested so far, 32,765 were tested on Saturday alone. 11,256 out of the 32,765 samples tested during the day were rapid antigen tests.

