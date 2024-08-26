'DK Shivakumar Responsible...': BJP On VIP Treatment For Murder-Accused Actor

Images of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa - accused in the Renukaswamy murder case - enjoying what looks like special treatment while in a Bengaluru jail - has triggered a storm, with BJP leader R Ashoka holding Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar responsible for the "luxury treatment".

Mr Ashoka, the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, has claimed the Deputy Chief Minister had visited Darshan in jail and "assured him of all help", and demanded to know how the murder-accused actor had been provided with "cigarettes, coffee, and narcotic substances" in jail.

"Law and order has collapsed in the state... cases of rape and murder are on the rise. Ministers and MLAs are worried about the survival of the government (and) the Congress should give a proper answer to the incident that took place inside the prison," the BJP leader said Monday afternoon.

"It is of no use if they claim an investigation will be conducted." he declared. "How did a mobile phone make its way inside... to click the photo of Darshan sipping coffee and smoking a cigarette?"

Mr Ashoka wasn't the only BJP leader to take aim at the Congress on this issue. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi claimed Monday a ploy to destroy evidence and threaten witnesses in the case.

"The Congress government has failed in handling the Darshan case. Darshan sitting (referring to the widely shared images) is a strategy to destroy evidence and threaten witnesses by creating fear."

The ruling Congress has also come under fire from former ally Janata Dal (Secular).

Ex-Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, now a Union Minister after the JDS-BJP alliance, claimed "star treatment for criminals" lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Jail "has been talked about for years".

"This issue is not new. It happened in the past too (and) led to a huge issue between senior police officers... there was a fight over demands for investigation. Now they are talking of criminals being shifted. We need to see what they (the Congress government) will do..." he said.

"How will people believe this government when it comes to law and order?"

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah - already under fire and facing prosecution in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority scam case - has vowed to take action against erring officials.

Seven prison staffers have been suspended so far. "Further action will be taken against others as well. I have directed the Home Minister (G Parameshwara) to visit the prison and conduct an investigation..."

A decision will also be taken on transferring Darshan Thoogudeepa to another jail, his office said today, adding Karnataka Police chief Alok Mohan had been told to submit a report.

The actor and 13 others are in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail over the horrific murder of Renukaswamy, who was allegedly kidnapped, tortured, and murdered by the actor's accomplices after he apparently sent obscene messages to actress Pavithra Gowda, a friend of Darshan.

Renukaswamy's body was found in stormwater drain on June 9.

Four others accused in this case are in another prison in Tumakuru district.

Special Treatment For Murder-Accused Actor?

The photo that has sparked this flood of attacks on the Congress shows Darshan and three other men relaxing in plastic chairs on a small law. The actor is seen smiling and holding a coffee cup.

Reports have said the others in the convivial scene are his manager and co-accused Wilson Garden Naga and Kulla Seena, also an inmate at the prison. Footage from a video call showing Darshan speaking to an as yet unknown person has also been widely circulated.

NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the image or videos.

The photos and the video triggered widespread criticism, with many expressing outrage over the preferential treatment seemingly given to Darshan. Kashinath S Shivanagowdru, the father of Renukaswamy, has called for a thorough probe and the punishment of those responsible.

With input from agencies

