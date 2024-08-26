7 Prison Officials Suspended Over VIP Treatment For Actor Darshan In Jail

Seven Bengaluru prison officials have been suspended following an investigation into a viral photograph and video showing Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa receiving what appears to be special treatment while in custody.

"The police went there and investigated. Based on a preliminary inquiry, they have found seven officers involved in this, and they have been suspended. Now we are investigating the matter further. It's a serious security lapse," said Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar.

The controversy began when a photograph of Darshan, who is currently in judicial custody at the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, surfaced online.

The image shows the actor in a relaxed pose, sitting on a chair, holding a cigarette and a coffee cup, while in the company of three other individuals. According to some reports, those seen with Darshan include criminal Wilson Garden Naga, as well as Nagaraj, the actor's manager and co-accused, and Kulla Seena, another inmate. In addition, a video allegedly showing Darshan speaking to someone over a video call has also been circulated.

The incident has triggered widespread criticism, with many expressing outrage over the preferential treatment allegedly given to Darshan.

Darshan, along with 16 others, including his friend Pavithra Gowda, is currently in judicial custody in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy. The case has drawn significant attention due to Darshan's celebrity status and the brutal nature of the crime. According to police sources, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had allegedly sent obscene messages to Ms Gowda, which reportedly provoked Darshan, ultimately leading to the fan's murder. The victim's body was discovered near a stormwater drain next to an apartment on June 9.

Kashinath S Shivanagowdru, the father of Renukaswamy, has called for a thorough investigation and the punishment of those responsible. "With such things, there is a feeling that a CBI probe should happen," he said, adding, "Looking at the picture, I'm surprised to see him (Darshan) with others holding a cigarette and drinking tea. We doubt whether he is in jail or not. Jail should be a jail and should not become something else. He should be treated like other normal prisoners, but here it looks like he seems to be sitting in a resort."

The investigation has revealed that Raghavendra, a member of a Darshan fan club, lured Renukaswamy to a shed in RR Nagar under the pretence of meeting the actor. It was there that the victim was allegedly tortured and killed. The post-mortem report confirmed that Renukaswamy died due to shock and haemorrhage resulting from multiple blunt injuries.