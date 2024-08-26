After Viral Jail Photo, Clip Showing Kannada Actor Darshan On Video Call Surfaces

After a photo showing actor Darshan, currently lodged in a Bengaluru jail, smoking a cigarette surrounded by three others in an open lawn went viral, a video has surfaced showing the Kannada actor on a phone call with a man.

NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The video opens with a man in a yellow t-shirt smiling at another man on a video call. The second man then walks away with his phone, pointing the camera away from his face and hands it over to someone else. Darshan's face comes on the screen as he cheerily waves his hand to greet the man. The man gestures towards his mouth, asking if the actor has had anything to eat. A smiling Darshan responds with a nod and after exchanging a few words, both wave goodbye to each other.

The 25-second video shows the actor sitting in a brightly lit room. Behind him a large curtains cover the wall and a few clothes hang on hooks.

The Kannada actor is among 17 people, including his friend actor Pavithra Gowda, who are in judicial custody in connection with the murder of his fan Renukaswamy.

The 33-year-old fan had allegedly sent obscene messages to Gowda after which his body was found near a stormwater drain in Bengaluru's Sumanahalli on June 9.

On Sunday, a photo purportedly showing the actor seated on a lawn chair next to three men including gangster Wilson Garden Naga and his manager went viral. The video has raised doubts over the actor and his aides allegedly getting special facilities inside the jail.

The jail authorities have been asked to conduct an internal inquiry into the matter.

Renukaswamy's father has demanded a CBI probe and punishment for those responsible after the photo went viral on social media. "With such things there is a feeling that a CBI probe should happen... Looking at the picture I'm surprised to see him (Darshan) with others holding a cigarette and drinking tea. We get a doubt whether he is in jail or not. Jail should be a jail and should not become something else. He should be treated like other normal prisoners, but here it looks like he seems to be sitting in a resort," he said.