'Praying For Everyone's Safety,' Tweets PM Modi As Cyclone Fani Nears

Cyclone Fani is likely to bring light heavy rain across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed concern about the situation arising due to Cyclone Fani which is approaching coastal Tamil Nadu and Andra Pradesh. He officials in the states which will be affected by the cyclone to take preventive measures and be prepared to provide all possible assistance to the citizens.

PM Modi tweeted, "Spoke to officials regarding the situation arising due to Cyclone Fani. Asked them to take preventive measures and be prepared to provide all possible assistance. Also urged them to work closely with Governments of the affected states. Praying for everyone's safety and wellbeing."

Monitoring the situation closely, Prime Minister has directed Cabinet Secretary to convene the Meeting of National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to take stock of the situation.

NDRF and Indian Coast Guard have been put on high alert.

Regular warnings are being issued since April 25 to fishermen to not to venture into the sea and asking those at sea to return to coast.

IMD has been issuing three hourly bulletins with latest forecast to all the concerned states.

Home Ministry is in touch with the state governments and the central agencies.



"Fani" is expected to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" today, the weather office said.

The cyclone was earlier 910 km south-east of Chennai and 1,090 km from Machilipattinam in coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Cyclone Fani, that has been gaining strength in the south-east Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning, the weather department said. It is likely to bring light to moderate rain across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh over the next two days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has ruled out that the cyclone will make a landfall over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. However, there is a possibility that it will make a landfall in Odisha and this is continuously being monitored.

The cyclone may intensify and bring heavy rain to coastal Odisha by May 3. The state government has asked district officers and departments to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions. They have been instructed to check all cyclone and flood shelters and communication systems.

Sea conditions are likely to be very rough off the coast of Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh. Fishermen have thus been cautioned against venturing into sea during the rough weather.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)



