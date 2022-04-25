On Plan To Name Airport After BS Yediyurappa, A Request From BJP Leader

Basavaraj Bommai had announced that Shivamogga airport will be named after BS Yediyurappa. (File photo)

Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa has requested the Karnataka government to name the airport that is coming up at Shivamogga after any illustrious personality of the state, following it's recent decision to name it after him.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after inspecting the ongoing work of the airport at Sogane in Shivamogga on April 20, had announced that it will be named after the former chief minister, and would send a proposal in this regard to the Civil Aviation Ministry, Government of India.

Mr Yediyurappa has written a letter to Bommai on April 24 in this regard.

"I am touched by Chief Minister Bommai's decision to name the Shivamogga airport after me. With all humility, I request the government to name the airport after any illustrious personality of Karnataka which will be a befitting tribute to their contribution," Mr Yediyurappa said in a tweet along with a copy the letter.

The government's decision to name the airport after the state BJP strongman had elicited some opposition, with some people including those in the opposition pointing out that there were several prominent personalities from the district who deserve the honour.

Shivamogga is the political base of Yediyurappa, he is the MLA from Shikaripura Assembly segment in the district, while his elder son B Y Raghavendra is an MP from Shivamogga parliamentary constituency.

Thanking the Chief Minister for his assurance regarding immediate release of funds for the faster completion of the airport work and expressing gratitude to him and other leaders for the decision to name it after him, Yediyurappa in his letter pointed out that there were several patriots and visionaries who have contributed to the development of the country and compared to them his contribution is very small.

"I'm only filled with a sense of gratitude for having been able to serve the people who have continually supported and nurtured me. Hence I am of the view that naming the new airport after me is not appropriate. So please reconsider the decision and after discussing it at the right platform, I request you to name the airport after any illustrious personality who has contributed to the development of the country, the state and the history," he added.

The Shivamogga airport will have the second longest runway in Karnataka after Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

The airport, with international standard facilities, will be inaugurated in December this year.