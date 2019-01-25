South Indian Actress Bhanupriya Accused Of Harassing Teen Domestic Help

Bhanupriya, 52, is known for her works in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films.

Veteran south Indian actress Bhanupriya has been accused of harassing a teenage girl whom she allegedly hired as domestic help. A police complaint against the actress was filed in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday after allegations by the 14-year-old girl's mother. The actress has rejected the allegations.

The complaint was registered in Samalkota in East Godavari district.

The woman alleged that Bhanupriya took her daughter to Chennai to employ her as her domestic help. She said her daughter was promised Rs 10,000 per month as salary.

The woman said that for the last 18 months, the girl has not been paid and that she was not allowed access to her daughter.

"A few days ago, my daughter called from someone else's mobile phone and told me that she is being physically and sexually abused. I went to Chennai to meet her on January 18 but I was not allowed," the mother said.

The police have booked a case against Bhanupriya and her brother, and have started an investigation.

Bhanupriya has denied the allegations. She told reporters in Chennai the girl, who was between 16 and 17 years, working in her house for a year and was stealing money, jewelry and other valuables. The girl was allegedly sending the stolen goods to her house through her mother whenever she was visited her.

Bhanupriya said when she asked the woman to bring the stolen items, she brought only the iPad, a camera and a watch and promised to bring back the remaining items. "But now she has lodged this false complaint against me in Andhra Pradesh," said Bhanupriya.

Bhanupriya, 52, is known for her works in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films.

