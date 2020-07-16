At Least 14 Priests Of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Test Positive For Coronavirus

91 employees of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams have tested positive for coronavirus so far (File)

As many as 14 priests of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have tested positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, said Anil Kumar Singhal, Executive officer of the board.

Mr Singhal also held a meeting with temple priests, health and vigilance officials today.

On July 14, Anil Kumar Singhal held "Dial your EO" programme at TTD administrative building conference hall wherein the EO addressed the devotees and media and informed that 91 TTD employees have tested positive for coronavirus till date.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 35,451 COVID-19 cases including, 16,621 active cases, 18,378 recovered and 452 deaths so far.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)