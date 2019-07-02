Air Force Plane's Additional Fuel Tank Falls Mid Air In Tamil Nadu

Despite the mishap the plane landed safely at nearby Sulur Air Force Station

An Indian Air Force jet dropped a 1,200-litre fuel tank over empty farm land near Coimbatore while flying a routine "sortie" today. The plane, a Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), managed to land safely at Sulur Air Force Station, which is located approximately 30 kilometres from Coimbatore city.

Fire was reported from where the fuel tank fell to the ground and caused a three-foot deep crater. Defence sources quoted in a PTI report said "all safe", indicating no injuries.

Air Force sources have said it is unclear why the tank fell. An investigation has been ordered into the incident.

Tejas is the first advanced fly-by-wire fighter aircraft designed, developed and made in India. Manufactured by Bengaluru-headquartered Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), it is equipped with a satellite-aided Inertial Navigation System.

The aircraft has a digital computer-based attack system and autopilot mode. It can fire Air-to-Air Missiles and Precision Guided ammunition.

In a similar incident last week, an IAF Jaguar was forced to jettison fuel tanks and small-sized practice bombs over part of a residential neighbourhood in Ambala in Haryana, after it was hit mid-flight by a bird.

News agency ANI, quoting IAF sources, said only one engine was hit and the pilot managed to land the plane safely at the Air Force base in the city. There were no reports of any casualties.

In January, a Jaguar, which is a deep penetration strike aircraft imported from Europe in the 1970s, crashed in Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, after developing technical problems during a routine mission from Gorakhpur. The pilot, Wing Commander Rohit Katoch managed to eject safely from the plane.

With inputs from PTI

