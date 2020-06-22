70-Year-Old Becomes First Doctor To Die Of Coronavirus In Telangana

It is suspected that the doctor may be been infected by a patient (Representational)

A 70-year old doctor, who ran a private practice in Hyderabad, died at a hospital after contracting the deadly coronavirus infection. He is the first healthcare professional to die of the contagious virus in Telangana, sources Telangana chapter of the Indian Medical Association said on Monday.

The doctor, who started his private clinic 12 years ago, was admitted to a private hospital on June 17 after testing positive for coronavirus, they said.

It is being suspected that the doctor may have contracted the disease from a patient, they added.

Meanwhile, about 30 post-graduate students of general medicine abstained from duties for the third straight day at the state-run Osmania General Hospital, protesting heavy work pressure, a health official said.

The hospital was managing the situation with alternative arrangements, he said.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Raja Singh said he tested negative for coronavirus, conducted after his gunman had tested positive.

Telangana on Sunday witnessed the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 730 fresh cases, taking the overall count to 7,802 with 210 deaths.