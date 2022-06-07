Telangana Government Bans Private Practice For Directly Recruited Doctors

Telangana banned private practice for doctors recruited through direct recruitment. (Representational)

The Telangana government on Tuesday issued an order imposing a total ban, henceforth, on private practice for doctors recruited through direct recruitment.

Doctors in posts filled by transfer from non-teaching side recruited after the issue of a notification on Tuesday will also not be allowed private practice.

"Henceforth there shall be a total ban on private practice for the doctors recruited through direct recruitment / doctors filled by transfer from non-teaching side recruited after the issue of this notification shall not be allowed private practice," the state health department said in a notification.

The notification was issued, making amendments, via Government Order (GO), to the Telangana Medical Education Service Rules.

