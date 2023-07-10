14-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted In Visakhapatnam, Arts Teacher Accused

Police are now questioning the accused. (Representational)

A 14-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam was sexually assaulted, allegedly by her arts teacher. According to police, the teenaged girl was in shock following the incident and had stopped eating. She has now been hospitalised and is undergoing counselling.

A case has been registered against the arts teacher, identified as Satya Rao. He has been charged under sections of rape in the Indian Penal Code and stringent provisions under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). He is now being questioned.

The investigation is being conducted by Disha police, Andhra Pradesh police's special wing to look into crimes against women. Senior police officer Vivekanand told NDTV that the girl had been skipping meals for about 10 days. Noticing a change in her behaviour, her mother spoke to her and she narrated the horrific incident.

The accused, police said, also works as peon at the school the girl went to and lived near her home. He teaches arts to several other children, police said. The police suspect that the accused had threatened the girl and asked her not to speak about the assault to anyone.