What Is Aspartame? Artificial Sweetener That May Cause Cancer

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified aspartame, an artificial sweetener commonly used in soft drinks, as "possibly carcinogenic (something that can cause cancer) to humans." The results were drawn on the basis of the “limited evidence” available. WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), along with Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) carried out the first-ever evaluation of the carcinogenic level of aspartame at a meeting in Lyon, France, from June 6 to 13.

As per WHO, Aspartame is an artificial (chemical) sweetener which is widely used in various food and beverage products ever since the 1980s. Aspartame - commonly used as a sugar substitute in the industry- is much sweeter than sugar, so much less of it can be used to give the same level of sweetness.

This sweetener is used in prepared foods and beverages, as well as in recipes that don't require too much heating. Since heat breaks down aspartame, it cannot be used in baked goods or dishes which have high-heat cooking requirements.

Aspartame is used in “diet drinks, gelatin, ice cream, dairy products such as yogurt, and breakfast cereal.” It can also be found as a flavoring in some medicines such as cough drops and chewable vitamins, chewing gums, and toothpastes.

Known for its low-calorie and sugar-free properties, aspartame - also recognised as table-top sweetener - is marketed as a suitable option for people who are looking for "diet," “zero sugar” or "no or low-calorie" alternatives.

The assessments of aspartame conducted by WHO have indicated that, while safety is not a major concern at the doses which are commonly used, “potential effects have been described that need to be investigated by more and better studies.”

Separated evaluations of IARC and JECFA noted limitations in the available evidence for cancer (and other health effects) in aspartame. IARC has classified this sweetener as possibly carcinogenic to humans and have added it to Group 2B on the basis of limited evidence for cancer in humans.