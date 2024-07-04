Weight-Loss Injections May Increase Blindness Risk, Study Warns

The research highlights significantly higher NAION rates among semaglutide users.

The fitness industry offers various weight-loss solutions, but these methods can come with side effects. A recent study published in JAMA Ophthalmology raises concerns, linking certain popular medications for weight loss and diabetes to an increased risk of non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION).

NAION is a type of eye stroke causing sudden, painless vision loss in one eye. The study investigated semaglutide drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, which are used for both diabetes management and weight loss.

The research revealed a significantly higher risk of NAION in patients taking semaglutide. Individuals with diabetes on these medications were four times more likely to develop NAION compared to those on other treatments. For overweight or obese patients, the risk soared to seven times higher with semaglutide use.

It's important to note that NAION is a rare condition, affecting roughly 10 out of every 100,000 people. However, the study involving nearly 1,700 semaglutide users (for type 2 diabetes or obesity) suggests a potential link. Patients with diabetes taking semaglutide showed an 8.9% incidence of NAION compared to only 1.8% with other medications. Similarly, for obesity treatment, semaglutide users had a 6.7% incidence, compared to a much lower 0.8% with alternative drugs.

As per the authors of the study, the findings suggest an association between semaglutide and NAION. As this was an observational study, future studies are required to assess causality.