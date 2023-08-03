What Is Ozempic And Why Is It Gaining Attention? Explained

It is a medicine for adults who suffer from Type 2 diabetes that, along with diet and exercise, may improve blood sugar. While Ozempic is not meant for weight loss, it may help people lose some weight. Ozempic is a once-weekly injectable medication but experts say it's not a miracle drug.

In a detailed article on the drug, Forbes said the active compound in Ozempic, semaglutide, is a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist. It works by activating GLP-1 receptors throughout the body and enhancing the effects of the naturally occurring hormone GLP-1. Christopher McGowan, a gastroenterologist, told the outlet that Ozempic impacts weight by affecting the hunger centres in the brain and slowing the rate of stomach emptying.

According to the New York Times (NYT), the Food and Drug Administration in the US first approved the injectable medication for treating diabetes in 2017. Then, a drug with a higher dose of Ozempic was approved for treating obesity in 2021. Since then, it has become popular across the world.

Elon Musk, when asked about how he looked "fit, ripped and healthy", said in a tweet posted in October 2022 that he was taking Wegovy, the Ozempic-containing drug sold under the brand name. Variety too said in an article that actors and producers are "singing the drug's praises" on Signal, an encrypted messaging app.