Watch: Rare Red Sprites Flash Above Thunderstorm In France, Photographer Captures Stunning Moment

A rare atmospheric phenomenon has been captured in the skies over southern France, where two red sprites appeared high above a powerful thunderstorm. The brief flashes of red light, which occur far above storm clouds, were photographed by weather forecaster and photographer Yohan Laurito, offering a glimpse of a phenomenon that is rarely seen with the naked eye.

Laurito, founder of the local weather forecasting group Meteo-Varoise, captured the images shortly before 3 am local time over the Var region, near the town of Brignoles. The unusual display was reportedly linked to powerful storm systems developing between Spain's Balearic Islands and Catalonia.

Sprites occur at such high altitudes that they can sometimes be observed from hundreds of kilometres away under favourable conditions. Unlike ordinary lightning, which forms within or below storm clouds, these flashes appear in the upper atmosphere, dozens of kilometres above the ground.

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What Are Red Sprites?

Red sprites are brief electrical discharges that occur high above powerful thunderstorms. They belong to a category of atmospheric phenomena known as transient luminous events, which are short-lived bursts of light triggered by electrical activity in storm systems.

These flashes typically appear between 40 and 90 kilometres above the Earth's surface and last only a fraction of a second, often just a few milliseconds. Their red colour is caused by nitrogen molecules in the upper atmosphere becoming excited during the electrical discharge and emitting light.

Sprites can take different forms, including vertical columns, branching structures and shapes resembling giant jellyfish hanging above thunderstorms. Despite their striking appearance, they are difficult to observe because they are faint and disappear almost instantly.

The phenomenon occurs much higher than conventional lightning. While lightning is generally confined to storm clouds or the atmosphere below them, sprites emerge in the upper atmosphere, approaching the region where space begins.

Why Are Red Sprites So Difficult To Photograph?

Capturing a red sprite requires more than simply pointing a camera at a thunderstorm. Photographers need suitable weather conditions, a clear view of the upper atmosphere and carefully adjusted camera settings to record the brief flashes.

The first photographic evidence of sprites was obtained only in the late 1980s. Since then, advances in camera technology have made it easier for researchers and photographers to document these elusive displays.

Laurito's photographs are part of his continuing interest in storms and unusual atmospheric light phenomena. Based in Brignoles, he tracks local weather conditions and produces forecasts through Meteo-Varoise. He has also worked as a weather specialist with the Var fire department since 2019.