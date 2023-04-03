US Scientist Living Underwater For 100 Days Claims To Have Discovered 'Brand New Species'

Dr Dituri entered the habitat on 1 March.

A scientist who has been living underwater for almost a month now claims to have discovered a new species. Professor Joseph Dituri of the University of South Florida, who is also known as "Dr. Deep Sea" on social media, is attempting to break a world by spending 100 days in a habitat 30 feet (9 meters) below a Florida lagoon, and testing how the body reacts to long-term exposure to extreme pressure. However, one month into the experiment his team may have unexpectedly made a different scientific finding.

"We found a single-cell ciliate, a single-celled organism that we believe is a brand new species to science," Dr Dituri told The Independent. "People have dived in this area thousands and thousands of times- it's been here, we just didn't look," he added.

The specimen will continue to be examined by microbiologists to confirm that it is a new species. It is one of the many discoveries Dr Dituri is hoping to make by spending an extended amount of time beneath the waves, diving in the surrounding area and conducting experiments in a small lab set up in a 100-square-foot underwater capsule, he said.

Meanwhile, the professor is being monitored closely by medical professionals during his time underwater, frequently sending urine and blood samples up to the surface for analysis. A psychologist and a psychiatrist are also documenting the mental effects of being in an isolated, confined environment for an extended period, similar to space travel.

Notably, Dr Dituri entered the habitat on 1 March. He will need to stay down there until 14 May to beat the current world record of 73 days.

Dr Deep Sea's own academic experience, though, isn't particularly in marine science. He obtained a PhD in biomedical engineering after serving for 28 years in the U.S. Navy, where he advanced to the rank of diving special operations officer.