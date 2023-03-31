Watch: Professor Nicknamed 'Dr Deep Sea' Spending 100 Days Underwater. Here's Why

Joseph Dituri is also known as "Dr. Deep Sea" on social media.

Professor Joseph Dituri of the University of South Florida, commonly known as "Dr. Deep Sea" on social media, won't be able to see the sun for the next three months as he attempts to live in his subaquatic home for a record-breaking 100 days as part of an innovative biology study.

According to a USF press release, he is living in a 100-square-foot habitat 30 feet below the surface at Jules' Undersea Lodge in Key Largo to study how the human body responds to remaining underwater under tremendous pressure for an extended period of time.

A medical team will document the 55-year-old's health by routinely diving to his habitat to run a series of tests.On March 1, Dr. Dituri started his journey and shared this plan in a video on Instagram.

Before, during, and after the project, Dituri will complete a series of psychosocial, psychological, and medical tests, including blood panels, ultrasounds, and electrocardiograms, as well as stem cell tests.

A psychologist and psychiatrist will also document the mental effects of being in an isolated, confined environment for an extended period, similar to space travel.

Dr. Deep Sea's own academic experience, though, isn't particularly in marine science. Dituri obtained a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering after serving for 28 years in the U.S. Navy, where he advanced to the rank of diving special operations officer.

"The human body has never been underwater that long, so I will be monitored closely," Dituri said. "This study will examine every way this journey impacts my body, but my null hypothesis is that there will be improvements to my health due to the increased pressure."