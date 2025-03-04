Wooly Devil: All About The New Plant Species Discovered At US National Park

A volunteer and a park ranger at Texas' Big Bend National Park stumbled upon a tiny, unfamiliar plant with striking red petals and green leaves covered in thick, white fuzz. Intrigued by its unusual appearance, Deb Manley, the volunteer, posted photos of the plant on the app iNaturalist, hoping botanists worldwide could help identify it.

When no one could provide an answer, Manley and the ranger turned to herbarium records, local experts, and plant publications. Yet, the species remained a mystery.

A year after its discovery, scientists have now confirmed that the plant is an entirely new species- the first such discovery within a U.S. National Park in nearly 50 years, Big Bend National Park announced on Monday.

According to a newly published study in the botanical journal PhytoKeys, the plant, named Ovicula biradiata- or "Wooly Devil"-is not just a new species but belongs to a completely new genus within the daisy and sunflower family.

A Unique Addition to the Sunflower Family

"O. biradiata is a member of the sunflower family, though, at first glance, it doesn't resemble its sunburst-shaped relatives," said Isaac Lichter Marck, one of the study's authors, in a statement to the California Academy of Sciences, which was involved in the research.

By sequencing its DNA and comparing it with existing specimens, researchers discovered that this small, fuzzy plant was distinct enough to warrant an entirely new genus within the sunflower group.

The "Wooly Devil": A Hidden Desert Gem

The Wooly Devil is what botanists call a "belly plant"-so tiny that it can only be properly observed while lying on the ground. It ranges from just under a centimetre to about 3-7 centimeters across. Found among rocky, remote desert terrain in the northern part of Big Bend, the plant appears to be well-adapted to drought conditions.

Its name reflects its unusual appearance: "Ovicula" means "tiny sheep," referring to the wool-like fuzz on its leaves. "Biradiata" refers to its strap-shaped petals.

A New Mystery to Unravel

While the species has now been formally identified, much remains unknown.

"There is still so much to learn," said Big Bend National Park Superintendent Anjna O'Connor. "I'm excited to see if other populations exist in the park, understand its life cycle, identify its pollinators, and, given the current drought, determine whether it will even bloom this spring."

Scientists are also investigating the plant's potential medicinal properties. Keily Peralta, a co-author of the study, noted that glands found in the Wooly Devil contain compounds similar to those with anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory properties in other sunflower family plants.



