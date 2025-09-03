Total Lunar Eclipse On September 7: Timings, Visibility In India And How To Watch

A spectacular total lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan 2025 or the "Blood Moon," is set to captivate skywatchers worldwide on September 7-8. During this rare celestial event, the Earth will pass directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the lunar surface and giving it a striking red-orange glow. The eclipse will be fully visible across many countries in Asia and Western Australia, while parts of Europe, Africa, eastern Australia, and New Zealand will also catch a glimpse of the event.

Why is it called a 'Blood Moon'?

A lunar eclipse happens when Earth positions itself between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the lunar surface. The Moon passes through Earth's umbral shadow (the dark inner part), causing it to dim and turn red. This reddish colour, known as the Blood Moon effect, results from Rayleigh scattering when the sunlight passing through Earth's atmosphere scatters shorter blue wavelengths away, while longer red wavelengths bend toward the Moon, illuminating it in crimson tones.

Visibility in India: Where to Watch

This eclipse is one of the most widely visible in years, observable from anywhere on Earth's night side with clear skies. It won't be visible in most of North and South America, but nearly 85% of the world's population can see at least part of it.

North India: Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow

West India: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune

South India: Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi

East India: Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati

Central India: Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur

The Moon will be high in the sky, making it easy to spot. Best spots are rooftops, terraces, fields, or parks away from city lights. Avoid light pollution for the full effect.

Timings of the Total Lunar Eclipse in India:

The totality phase of the eclipse will last 82 minutes, making it one of the most spectacular lunar eclipses of the decade.

Eclipse begins: 8:58 PM IST (September 7)

Totality (Blood Moon phase): 11:00 PM IST to 12:22 AM IST

Eclipse ends: 2:25 AM IST (September 8)

How to Watch the Blood Moon in India