Lunar Eclipse 2025: What Students Need To Know About The "Blood Moon"

Lunar Eclipse 2025: Tonight, we will witness a rare celestial event - the full Lunar Eclipse, also known as the "Blood Moon". The Lunar Eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Moon and the Sun and Earth's shadow falls on the Moon, which then appears dark and red. This lunar eclipse will be the longest in years and the first "Blood Moon" since 2018 that can be seen from all parts of the country.

The eclipse begins at 8:58 PM today and will last until 2:25 AM on September 8. The total phase, where the Moon turns completely red, will take place between 11:01 PM and 12:23 AM, lasting for 82 minutes.

Why The Moon Turns Red During Lunar Eclipse?

When the Earth comes in between the sun and moon, some light still manages to pass through the atmosphere. Light of shorter wavelength scatters in to the atmosphere (blue and green color) which is also why the sky appears blue.

The longer wavelength light (Red and orange color) instead of scattering in to the atmosphere bends around the Earth and reaches the Moon, making it look red or copper-colored which leads to "Blood Moon".

Earth's Shadows

The Earth's shadow has two main parts- Umbra and Penumbra.

As the sun's light will not reach the Earth's complete opposite side, it will go completely dark. This darker region of the earth is called as Umbra. We see the "Blood Moon", the full lunar eclipse when the moon passes through the Umbra.

Penumbra is the part of the Earth's shadow that is completely, partially facing the sun and is lighter. When the moon passes through the Penumbra, we get a penumbral lunar eclipse which is dimmer and harder to notice.

The Indian Science Behind "Blood Moon"

Aryabhata, Indian mathematician and astronomer Aryabhata (476-550 CE) described lunar eclipse as a natural phenomena seeded by the interplay of the celestial bodies such as stars, planets, moons, asteroids, comets, and galaxies. Through his calculations, he had accurately predicted the timings of Lunar Eclipse showing the role of science in understanding these cosmic events.

The lunar eclipse is not only a rare astronomical event (happening once every one to three years) but also a reminder of the mysteries and beauty of the universe, something students can truly cherish.