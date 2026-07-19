Too Much Happiness? Rare 'Happy Heart Syndrome' Leaves Woman Hospitalised After Daughter's Wedding

We often say someone could "die of happiness", but in extremely rare cases, overwhelming joy can actually trigger a serious heart condition. According to a study published in Oxford Medical Case Reports, a 65-year-old woman developed chest pain and shortness of breath for three days after attending her daughter's wedding. Fearing a heart attack, doctors rushed her to the emergency department. However, tests showed no blocked arteries. Instead, they found her heart's left ventricle had temporarily ballooned into an unusual shape, making it harder to pump blood.

Happy Heart Syndrome

Doctors diagnosed her with takotsubo cardiomyopathy (TTS), also known as ;happy heart syndrome'.

TTS is a rare condition that closely resembles a heart attack but is triggered by intense emotions rather than blocked arteries. While most cases are linked to grief or emotional distress, often called broken heart syndrome, a small number are caused by overwhelming positive emotions such as weddings, reunions or major celebrations.

Research suggests that only about 1-3% of people initially suspected of having a heart attack actually have TTS, and just 4% of those cases are triggered by positive emotions.

Although the condition is usually reversible, doctors warn that it is not harmless and can become life-threatening if left untreated. Because symptoms caused by positive emotions are often milder, they may be overlooked.

Experts say both happy heart syndrome and broken heart syndrome involve a sudden surge of stress hormones, though the body's response may differ depending on whether the trigger is joyful or distressing.

"Both conditions involve sympathetic nervous system activation and a catecholamine surge, but the neurohormonal responses may differ depending on emotional valence," explained the authors of the case study. "[Happy heart syndrome] may also present with less severe symptoms and better short-term outcomes, though further data are needed," the authors added.

The woman in the case study made a full recovery and has since returned to good health. Doctors hope the case raises awareness that even moments of extreme happiness can, in rare cases, place unexpected stress on the heart.