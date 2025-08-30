This AI-Powered Stethoscope Detects Heart Conditions In Just 15 Seconds

A team of researchers from Imperial College London and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust has developed an AI-powered stethoscope that can diagnose three serious heart conditions in just 15 seconds, according to The Guardian. This innovation could revolutionise cardiac care by providing rapid, early detection of heart failure, heart valve disease, and abnormal heart rhythms.

The new device is a major upgrade to the traditional stethoscope, a medical tool that has been in use for over two centuries. Using artificial intelligence, the hi-tech stethoscope can analyse tiny variations in heartbeat and blood flow that the human ear cannot detect. It also performs a quick ECG at the same time, giving doctors a comprehensive, instant assessment, asper the Guardian report.

The technology's potential was demonstrated at the European Society of Cardiology's annual congress in Madrid. Early diagnosis is crucial for these conditions, as it helps patients get life-saving treatments sooner and prevents their health from getting worse.

In a large study of about 12,000 patients across 200 UK clinics, the AI stethoscope proved highly effective. Patients examined with the new tool were twice as likely to be diagnosed with heart failure, three times more likely to be diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, and almost twice as likely to be diagnosed with heart valve disease compared to those who were not.

Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, clinical director at the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and consultant cardiologist, told The Independent: "This is an elegant example of how the humble stethoscope, invented more than 200 years ago, can be upgraded for the 21st century.

"We need innovations like these, providing early detection of heart failure, because so often this condition is only diagnosed at an advanced stage when patients attend hospital as an emergency.

"Given an earlier diagnosis, people can access the treatment they need to help them live well for longer."

This breakthrough is a significant step forward in diagnostic medicine, using AI to save lives through faster and more accurate diagnoses.