Third-Hand Smoke Accumulated On Clothes And Hair May Trigger Skin Diseases, Claims Study

The harmful effects of third-hand smoking was revealed in the study. (Representational Pic)

There have been numerous studies about the harmful effects of smoking. And these are not just about the first-hand smoking, health experts across the world have also explained the consequences of passive smoking. But now, a recent study has highlighted the consequences of third-hand smoke. Third-hand smoke (THS) is what comes out of exhaled smoke and smoke emanating from the tip of burning cigarettes that enters the environment and can get accumulated on clothes, hair, and cars. According to the study, smoke residues on clothes and other places could elevate biomarkers associated with inflammation, and lead to skin diseases. The research has been published in eBioMedicine.

Previous testing on animals suggested there is cause for concern over these persistent pollutants. But the latest research has been conducted on a very small group of people - just 10 - to understand the harmful effects of THS and the risks involved.

"Our third-hand smoke exposures were brief, did not cause skin irritation, and were unlikely to induce skin disease, nevertheless markers associated with early-stage activation of contact dermatitis, psoriasis and other skin conditions were elevated," the researchers said in the report.

All the 10 test subjects were healthy non-smokers between the age of 22 and 45 years and were asked to wear clothes affected by third-hand smoke for three hours. To make the study more effective, each of the subjects was asked to spend 15 minutes on a treadmill so that the smoke particles would be taken up through the skin through perspiration.

The researchers then took the blood and urine samples of the 10 people being studied, which showed elevated biomarkers indicating oxidative damage to DNA. They also found changes in blood protein levels. The study showed that these changes persisted up to 22 hours after exposure.

On the contrary, all the 10 test subjects were fine when they wore clean clothing for the exercise, in another testing session.

The scientists who carried out the study said more research is needed to better understand how humans respond to third-hand smoke exposure. "There is a general lack of knowledge of human health responses to third-hand smoke exposure," cell biologist Prue Talbot, from the University of California, was quoted as saying in the study.