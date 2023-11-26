Sun's Increased Activity To Spark Geomagnetic Storms On Earth, Aurorae Expected

These storms represent temporary disturbances in the planet's magnetic field

NASA has issued a warning regarding an increase in sunspots and the anticipated release of several coronal mass ejections (CMEs) in the coming days. According to EarthSky, scientists have identified disruptions in Earth's magnetic field known as G1 geomagnetic storms. These storms represent temporary disturbances in the planet's magnetic field. Consequently, people residing in northern and southern latitudes may experience enhanced displays of the captivating northern and southern lights, commonly referred to as aurorae.

The surge in coronal mass ejections (CMEs) from the Sun initiated a geomagnetic storm on Earth at approximately 8:59 UTC or 2:05 IST on November 25. Residents in the northern United States are expected to have the opportunity to observe aurorae. Additionally, EarthSky has indicated the possibility of another storm occurring tomorrow.

Aurora alert! A CME - a great burp of material and magnetic fields - arrived at Earth today, which should be causing auroral displays now. By tonight, the auroras might extend to areas like the northern U.S. Read more at https://t.co/6Xd48jM0Nfpic.twitter.com/WqwYFyyvEq — EarthSky (@earthskyscience) November 25, 2023

Solar flares are classified into four distinct categories - B, C, M, and X. B-class flares are relatively small and pose no threat to Earth, while C-class flares can have observable effects on the planet. M-class flares are more substantial and have the potential to induce limited radio blackouts. X-class flares, being the most perilous, can lead to planet-wide radio blackouts accompanied by intense radiation emissions.

However, following the initial report, the flares appear to have decreased to low levels, with only four C flares noted in the past 24 hours, even though there are currently 11 active regions on the Sun's surface. Over the next 24 hours, there is a 99 per cent likelihood of C flares, a 55 per cent likelihood of M flares, and a 10 per cent likelihood of X flares.

As solar activity has increased in recent days, reports indicated anticipation of additional M-class flares, with scientists speculating the possibility of significant M and X-class flares.