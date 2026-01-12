Study Reveals Jupiter's Moon Europa May Lack Conditions To Support Life Despite Its Vast Hidden Ocean

Europa, one of Jupiter's moons, has long been seen as a promising place to search for life beyond Earth. Scientists believe a large ocean of liquid water lies beneath its thick icy surface. However, a new study suggests that Europa may not have the right conditions to support life after all, reported CGTN.

Europa is considered unique because it possesses several key elements believed to be essential for life. These include liquid water, organic compounds found on its frozen surface, and energy generated by Jupiter's intense gravitational influence. It is believed that Europa's salty ocean could contain nearly twice the amount of water contained in all of Earth's oceans combined.

However, despite these favorable conditions, scientists believe it may be missing a crucial link.

Research On Europa's Seafloor Activity

This research examined whether Europa's ocean floor is conducive to tectonic or volcanic activity. On Earth, such activity promotes interaction between rocks and seawater, generating nutrients and chemical energy that support life.

After modeling Europa's conditions, scientists concluded that its rocky seafloor is likely too rigid and strong to support such activity. The study took into account Europa's size, the composition of its rocky core, and the powerful gravitational forces exerted by Jupiter.

Research suggests that cracks or fractures on the seafloor may be minimal or nonexistent. This suggests that the chemical processes that support life may not be active on Europa.

Importance Of Tectonic Activity

According to planetary scientist Paul Byrne of Washington University in St Louis, tectonic activity on Earth, such as cracks and faults, exposes new rocks to water. This triggers chemical reactions that produce elements like methane, which can be used by microorganisms.

He added that without such activity, these chemical processes would be difficult to initiate and sustain for long periods. This could make Europa's seafloor an extremely harsh environment for life.

Europa's Size And Structure

Europa's diameter is approximately 3,100 kilometers, making it about a quarter of Earth's size and slightly smaller than our Moon. According to scientists, its icy crust may be approximately 15 to 25 kilometers thick, beneath which an ocean 60 to 150 kilometers deep may exist.

Europa ranks fourth among Jupiter's 95 officially recognised satellites.

No Clear Signs Of Hydrothermal Activity

Christian Klimczak, a geologist at the University of Georgia and co-author of the study, said that the presence of large-scale tectonic structures on the ocean floor is very unlikely. He said that hydrothermal activity, such as high mountain ranges, deep trenches, underwater volcanoes, seamounts, or black smokers, is unlikely to exist there.

However, he also expressed hope that future discoveries may disprove these conclusions.

Despite the doubts raised by the study, Klimczak said that all the planets and moons studied so far have exhibited some unique processes. Based on current knowledge, Europa is still considered the most suitable place in the solar system to search for extraterrestrial life.

NASA launched the Europa Clipper spacecraft in 2024 with the goal of investigating whether conditions favorable for life exist on Europa. The spacecraft will make several close flybys of Europa starting in 2031, hoping to better understand the mysteries hidden beneath its icy surface.

