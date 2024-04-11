Study Reveals Hidden Mechanism In Asthma Attacks, Offering Hope For Prevention

Asthmatic people can suffer from symptoms such as coughing, breathlessness, and a tight chest.

Scientists at King's College London have discovered a new mechanism behind asthma attacks that could lead to entirely new preventative treatments. The study, involving researchers from the US, UK, and Spain, found that airway constriction during an attack damages cells in the lining, triggering inflammation and mucus production.

The new study, published in the journal Science, sheds light on why asthma episodes can last for weeks or months, even after the initial attack subsides. The damaged cells continue to cause problems, putting people at risk of further attacks.

The research team also identified a promising compound that prevents this cell damage in mice. While human trials are needed to ensure safety, this finding suggests a whole new approach to preventing asthma attacks, not just managing them.

Asthma is a chronic condition affecting 300 million people worldwide. Common triggers include allergens, exercise, and cold air. Symptoms can range from mild wheezing to life-threatening shortness of breath. This new research offers hope for a future with fewer and less severe asthma attacks.

Professor Jody Rosenblatt from the School of Basic and Medical Biosciences said, "Our discovery is the culmination of more than ten years of work. As cell biologists who watch processes, we could see that the physical constriction of an asthma attack causes widespread destruction of the airway barrier. Without this barrier, asthma sufferers are far more likely to experience long-term inflammation, wound healing, and infections that cause more attacks. By understanding this fundamental mechanism, we are now in a better position to prevent all these events."

As per a statement by King's College London, despite the disease's commonality, the causes of asthma are still not understood. Current medications treat the consequences of an asthma attack by opening the airways, calming inflammation, and breaking up the sticky mucus that clogs the airway, which helps control asthma but does not prevent it.