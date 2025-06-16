Sick Of Stomachache This Summer? Here's Why & What To Do

Stomachaches are quite common during summer, and the hot weather can make digestive issues feel even more uncomfortable. High temperatures can lead to faster spoilage of food, dehydration, and changes in eating patterns, all of which can strain the digestive system. People also tend to consume more cold beverages, street food, or raw items like salads and fruits, which might not always be stored or handled hygienically. As a result, food poisoning, indigestion, or infections can become more frequent. However, with a few conscious changes in diet, hydration, and hygiene, summer-related stomach troubles can largely be prevented. Read on as we discuss ways to help reduce stomachaches in summer.

10 Tips to help reduce stomachache in summer

1. Stay well-hydrated

Drink plenty of safe, clean water throughout the day. Hydration helps your digestive system work efficiently and prevents constipation, bloating, and cramping. Aim for 2–3 litres daily and increase intake if you sweat more.

2. Avoid street food and unhygienic snacks

As tempting as chaat, golgappas, or spicy fried items may be, try to limit consumption of foods that are exposed to open air and flies. Choose freshly prepared, hot meals from clean places.

3. Refrigerate leftovers promptly

Never leave cooked food at room temperature for too long. Bacteria multiply faster in the heat. Store leftovers in airtight containers and consume them within 24 hours.

4. Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly

Make sure raw foods are properly washed with clean water or a mild baking soda solution to eliminate bacteria and pesticides. Peel fruits if you're unsure about their source.

5. Eat light and cooked meals

Opt for smaller, lighter meals that are easy on the stomach. Light dals, steamed rice, khichdi, or lightly cooked sabzis are ideal. They are nutritious, easier to digest, and less likely to cause discomfort.

6. Use cooling herbs and spices

Incorporate fennel, mint, coriander, and cumin into your diet. These spices help soothe the stomach, reduce bloating, and cool down the body naturally.

7. Limit sugary and carbonated beverages

Replace sodas and packaged juices with homemade lemon water, coconut water, or herbal teas. These are more hydrating and easier on your gut without the gas and sugar overload.

8. Don't skip breakfast

Start your day with a light but nourishing meal. Skipping breakfast can lead to acidity and overeating later in the day, increasing the risk of stomach upset.

9. Avoid ice from unknown sources

Be cautious with drinks that contain ice from outside, especially at restaurants or street stalls. The ice may be made from unfiltered water and cause stomach infections.

10. Practice mindful eating

Eat slowly, chew thoroughly, and avoid distractions while eating. This improves digestion and reduces the chances of indigestion, especially during the heat when the digestive process is already a bit slower.

Follow these tips this summer to ensure stomachaches caused by heat are reduced and controlled.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.