Study Reveals 10,000-Year Genetic History Of East Asian Cattle And Ancient Silk Road Connections

Researchers have created a detailed genetic map to trace the origin and movement of domestic cattle in East Asia, providing new evidence of early exchanges between ancient civilisations along the Silk Road. This study sheds light on how cattle spread across the region and how ancient societies interacted over thousands of years, reported CGTN.

This research was conducted by Professor Cai Dawei and researchers from Jilin University, Seoul National University, and several archaeological institutions in China. The study was published in the journal Science.

The research team analysed 166 ancient cattle samples collected from various archaeological sites across China, spanning approximately 10,000 years. Professor Cai said that this study generated the largest and most comprehensive genomic dataset of ancient cattle in East Asia.

The study revealed that domestic cattle in East Asia did not originate from a single source. Rather, they evolved gradually through repeated introductions of external breeds and genetic mixing with local populations.

The researchers also found that around 5,000 years ago, during the late Neolithic period, taurine cattle reached the Yellow River Basin, the cradle of ancient Chinese civilisation. There, they interbred with local wild aurochs, leading to the development of early domestic cattle populations with regional characteristics.

Meanwhile, early cattle in the Xinjiang region showed genetic signatures of both Western taurine and South Asian indicine breeds, indicating multiple introductions of external breeds into East Asia. Over time, these genetic traits spread towards the Yellow River Basin and shaped the genetic structure of cattle in northern China from the Bronze Age to the Iron Age.

They also added that these findings provide new insights into human migration, technological exchange, and the early contacts between ancient civilizations.