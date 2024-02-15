South Korean Scientists Grow Beef Inside Grain Of Rice For Protein Kick

Scientists found that the beef-rice hybrid was both firmer and more brittle than regular rice.

Scientists in South Korea may have found a way to counter the impact of burgeoning population on environment. To cater to the huge population, large parcels of land is needed for cultivation. But South Korean scientists have invented a new hybrid food, consisting of beef grown inside the grains of rice. The research was led by biomolecular engineer Sohyeon Park from Yonsei University and published in the journal Matter. The lab-cultured food looks like a strange combination of meat mince and rice, but is rich in nutrition.

"Imagine obtaining all the nutrients we need from cell-cultured protein rice. Rice already has a high nutrient level, but adding cells from livestock can further boost it," Ms Park was quoted as saying about the research by Science Alert.

She said though the product is a little labour intensive, it could one day ease food pressure.

The research team chose rice because it is an excellent dietary staple - with 80 per cent starch and 20 per cent protein and other nutrients.

How the hybrid rice was created?

For the study, the scientists coated grains of rice with food-grade fish gelatin and food enzymes to help the cells maximise the amount of cellular material that clings to and grows on the rice. They then seeded the rice grains with cow muscle and fat stem cells, and let them grow in a petri dish for around 11 days.

After the cultivation period, Ms Park and her team tested the rice to study its structure and nutritional content. They found that the beef-rice hybrid was both firmer and more brittle than regular rice.

They also found that this new rice had significantly higher protein and fat content - 8 per cent more protein and 7 per cent more fat - than the regular rice. Researchers said that some tweaks could further improve the nutritional profile of the "meaty rice" and it will still be mild of the environment and cost effective.

"I didn't expect the cells to grow so well in the rice. Now I see a world of possibilities for this grain-based hybrid food. It could one day serve as food relief for famine, military ration, or even space food," said Ms Park.