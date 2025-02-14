Partial Solar Eclipse March 2025: What You Need to Know

There will be a partial solar eclipse on Saturday, March 29, 2025, and it will be seen from parts of the Northern Hemisphere. Even though the eclipse will not be complete, with the central shadow of the moon passing south of the Earth, it should be a considerable astronomical event.

The solar eclipse, as reported by NASA, will be witnessed on several continents, which include Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, and South America. The eclipse will also be seen from the Atlantic Ocean as well as the Arctic Ocean.

While most of Europe will experience a significant partial solar eclipse, the best viewing positions will be in the far eastern parts of North America. There, observers will be able to observe the eclipsed sun rising on the eastern horizon at sunrise, provided the weather cooperates.

This astronomical phenomenon is likely to draw the interest of astronomers and sky watchers, providing a unique chance to observe a partial solar eclipse.

According to NASA's predictions, two solar eclipses are expected to occur in 2025. The first solar eclipse will take place on March 29, 2025, and the second solar eclipse of the year will occur on September 21, 2025, and will be visible from the Southern Hemisphere, specifically from Australia, Antarctica, and parts of the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.

What is a solar eclipse?

According to NASA, Solar eclipses occur when the Sun, the Moon, and Earth line up, either fully or partially. Depending on how they align, eclipses provide a unique, exciting view of either the Sun or the Moon.

A solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth that either fully or partially blocks the Sun's light in some areas. This only happens occasionally because the Moon doesn't orbit in the exact same plane as the Sun and Earth do. The time when they are aligned is known as eclipse season, which happens twice a year.

There are the 4 types of solar eclipses:

1. Total Solar Eclipse: The Moon completely covers the Sun, revealing the Sun's corona.

2. Annular Solar Eclipse: The Moon appears smaller than the Sun, creating a ring of light around the Moon.

3. Partial Solar Eclipse: The Moon only partially covers the Sun, creating a partial shadow on the Earth's surface.

4. Hybrid Solar Eclipse: A rare type of eclipse that changes from an annular to a total solar eclipse, or vice versa, along the path of the eclipse.