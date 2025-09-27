"Major Terror Attacks Traced Back To 1 Country": S Jaishankar Jabs Pak At UN

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a sharp attack at Pakistan, said that major international terrorist attacks are traced back to one country. He cited the recent terrorist attack on Pahalgam that claimed the life of 26 innocent tourists.

Addressing the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York and in a reference to Pakistan, Mr Jaishankar said that, "When nations openly declare terrorism a state policy, when terror hubs operate on an industrial scale, when terrorists are publicly glorified, then such actions must be unequivocally condemned."

He said that Pakistan is the "epicentre of global terrorism" and accused it of being responsible for decades of terror attacks.

"India has confronted this challenge since its independence, having a neighbour that is an epicentre of global terrorism. For decades now, major international terrorist attacks are traced back to that one country. UN's designated lists of terrorists are replete with its nationals," Mr Jaishankar told world leaders.

In reference to Operation Sindoor, he said that, "India exercised its right to defend its people against terrorism and brought its organisers and perpetrators to justice."

He condemned Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism and said that it should be stopped. "The financing of terrorism must be choked even as prominent terrorists are sanctioned. Relentless pressure must be applied on the entire terrorism ecosystem. Those who condone nations that sponsor terror will find that it comes back to bite them", Mr Jaishankar said.