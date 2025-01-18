Shocking Footage: Meteorite Crash Captured On A Doorbell Camera In Canada

On Prince Edward Island in Canada, a camera may have captured the first-ever footage of space pebbles blazing across the sky and falling to Earth, according to NPR reports.

Joe Velaidum didn't anticipate coming home to something extraordinary when he and his partner Laura Kelly went outdoors to walk their dogs on a July afternoon in 2024 in Prince Edward Island, Canada.

"We were startled to find the walkway littered with debris. Stones everywhere. They were scattered everywhere. And at first, we had no idea what caused it," Velaidum told NPR.

Mr Velaidum thought it was something that fell off the roof, as the material he was cleaning looked grey and dusty. Kelly's parents, who live nearby, told them they had heard a loud noise of something blasting.

They suggested it could have been a meteorite strike. Velaidum checked his home security footage and realised they were right. The meteorite strike is believed to be the first time the complete sound of a meteorite hitting Earth has been recorded on video, one expert says.

It could, says geologist Chris Herd of the University of Alberta, who studied the retrieved fragments, be the first time anyone has ever recorded the sound of a meteorite fall.

"As the first and only meteorite from the province of PEI, the Charlottetown Meteorite sure announced its arrival in a spectacular way. No other meteorite fall has been documented like this, complete with sound," Herd says. "It adds a whole new dimension to the natural history of the Island."