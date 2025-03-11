Shocking Meteorite Impact Reveals Secrets Of Earth's Ancient Past

In Western Australia, researchers have made a significant discovery: they have found the oldest meteorite impact crater in the world. It is estimated that a huge meteorite struck the Earth 3.5 billion years ago, creating the North Pole Dome Site in the Pilbara region.

The discovery, which was made by researchers from the Geological Survey of Western Australia (GSWA) and Curtin University's School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, is anticipated to provide fresh insight into the first stages of life on Earth. There is minimal flora in the crater, which is a huge, bare area of red rock.

The study, published in Nature Communications, reveals that the impact would have had a profound effect on the Earth's surface, potentially creating an environment conducive to the emergence of life.

Study co-lead Professor Tim Johnson, from Curtin University, said in a statement the discovery significantly challenged previous assumptions about our planet's ancient history.

"Before our discovery, the oldest impact crater was 2.2 billion years old, so this is by far the oldest known crater ever found on Earth," Professor Johnson said.

Researchers discovered the crater thanks to 'shatter cones', distinctive rock formations only formed under the intense pressure of a meteorite strike.

The shatter cones at the site, about 40 kilometres west of Marble Bar in WA's Pilbara region, were formed when a meteorite slammed into the area at more than 36,000 km/h.

This would have been a major planetary event, resulting in a crater more than 100 km wide that would have sent debris flying across the globe.

"We know large impacts were common in the early solar system from looking at the Moon," Professor Johnson said.

"Until now, the absence of any truly ancient craters means they are largely ignored by geologists.

"This study provides a crucial piece of the puzzle of Earth's impact history and suggests there may be many other ancient craters that could be discovered over time."