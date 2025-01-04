Scientists Reveal Groundbreaking Nerve Simulation Therapy to Treat Severe Depression

There is good news for those suffering from depression. Scientists have developed a new approach to alleviate symptoms of severe depression by targeting a specific nerve. The study, published in the journal Brain Stimulation states that stimulation of the vagus nerve, which has connections to various organ systems and brain regions, including those linked to mood regulation, can help with depression among individuals.

500 people at 84 sites across the US who suffered from severe depression and could not treat the condition effectively through medication and other approaches were involved in the study. They were implanted with a pacemaker-like device, under the skin in the chest that stimulated their left vagus nerve. After stimulating the nerve, electrical pulses were sent to areas of the brain that regulated the mood.

The results from the study were promising. After the treatment, a significant proportion of the participants showed a marked reduction in depressive symptoms. This was measured using standardised depression scales and self-reported mood diaries. Some participants even achieved remission, where their depression symptoms were no longer clinically significant.

"Despite that super-high level of sustained illness, we still see statistically significant, measurable improvements in depressive symptoms, quality of life and functional outcomes," study co-author Charles Conway said.

"The nice thing about vagus nerve stimulation, we know from other studies, is that when the patient responds, the effects usually stick."

Treatment for masses

While the results of the study are encouraging, it is highly unlikely that it could go mainstream. The cost of the device and surgery to implant it could be unaffordable for the majority as private insurance plans do not cover it.

The researchers, however, remain hopeful of convincing the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services about the novel therapy and getting the device and the implantation surgery covered under insurance to make it available to more people.