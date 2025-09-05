Scientists Restore Ancient Gene To Help Treat Gout And Uric Acid Disorders

In a groundbreaking development, scientists have revived a gene that vanished from the human genome over 20 million years ago, and it could hold the key to treating gout and related health issues.

Gout, a painful condition caused by a buildup of uric acid in the blood, affects millions of people worldwide. Excess uric acid can form sharp crystals in the joints, leading to severe pain and inflammation. It can also contribute to kidney disease and liver problems.

Researchers Lais Balico and Eric Gaucher from Georgia State University in the United States have focused on a long-lost gene called uricase, which was once present in our ancient ancestors.

This gene is responsible for producing an enzyme that breaks down uric acid in the body, something modern humans no longer naturally do, as the gene was lost through evolution, according to the research that has been published in Scientific Reports.

"Without uricase, humans are left vulnerable," said Gaucher, the study's co-author. "We wanted to see what would happen if we reactivated the broken gene."

By reviving this ancient gene in the lab, scientists aim to create potential treatments that could help manage or prevent hyperuricemia, the medical term for high levels of uric acid, and ultimately reduce the risk of gout and other complications.

"By reactivating uricase in human liver cells, we lowered uric acid and stopped the cells from turning excess fructose into triglycerides - the fats that build up in the liver," Gaucher said.

The revival of the uricase gene could pave the way for new therapies that mimic nature's original solution to this common problem.