Scientists Discover What Lies Beneath Antarctica's Ice More Clearly Than Ever

A huge amount of ice hides Antarctica's land from view, but scientists are now getting a much clearer picture of what lies beneath it. A new map shows the hidden landscape of the frozen continent in more detail than ever before, helping researchers better understand Antarctica and its future, reported BBC.

Scientists created this new map by analysing data from satellites and the movement of glaciers across the continent. By combining these data points, they attempted to understand what the surface beneath the ice might look like. This revealed thousands of previously unknown hills and undulations, and several hidden mountain ranges now appear far more clearly than in older maps.

Although the map is not yet entirely accurate and some uncertainties remain, scientists believe it will help them understand how Antarctica might respond to the effects of climate change. This information is crucial because changes in the ice can affect global sea levels.

Photo Credit: Science.Org

According to Dr. Helen Ockenden, the lead researcher from the University of Grenoble-Alpes, this new map is like going from a blurry picture to a clear and sharp digital image, providing a much better understanding of the true situation.

Previously, scientists relied on ground-based or airborne radar to map the subglacial topography, even though the ice can be up to three miles thick in some places. Such surveys were typically limited to specific flight paths or tracks. Professor Robert Bingham of the University of Edinburgh said that being able to see the entire Antarctic landmass at once for the first time was incredibly exciting and a truly amazing sight.

Photo Credit: Science.Org

However, the old survey routes were often many kilometers apart, leaving large gaps in the data. Professor Bingham explained that it's like trying to understand the Scottish Highlands or the European Alps if they were covered in ice and you had to rely on occasional, widely spaced flights, which wouldn't reveal the sharp peaks and deep valleys.