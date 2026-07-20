Scientists Discover Atmosphere Around Earth-Like Planet That Could Support Water

Scientists have found a new clue in the search for life beyond our solar system. Researchers have discovered an atmosphere around an Earth-like planet located 49 light years away, and the planet could have liquid water on its surface, reported the Guardian.

Atmospheres have already been detected around gas giant exoplanets and "sub-Neptunes". Signs of atmospheres have also been found around rocky exoplanets outside their star's habitable zone, where liquid water could exist on a planet's surface and potentially support life.

However, the new discovery is different. Dr Collin Cherubim, the first author of the study, who was recently based at Harvard University, said this is the first actually observationally confirmed atmosphere on a rocky planet in the habitable zone outside our solar system.

He added that the findings also mark the first direct identification of an atmospheric species for any rocky exoplanet, whether it is in a habitable zone or not.

Cherubim said this is a really exciting discovery because it puts LHS 1140b at the forefront as the best, most promising, and exciting laboratory for studying astrobiology and habitability outside our solar system.

The planet, called LHS 1140b, has a mass 5.6 times that of Earth, and its radius is 70% larger.

Cherubim said the planet is similar to Earth in some ways, including its overall composition and temperature, but it is different in other ways.

The planet is tidally locked, could have much more water, and probably has a very different atmosphere.

LHS 1140b was discovered in 2017. It is relatively nearby and orbits a small red dwarf star in the constellation of Cetus, the sea monster. The star is smaller and dimmer than the Sun but releases a greater proportion of its energy as ionising radiation.

Cherubim said that the new study shows LHS 1140b has all the ingredients for a habitable environment.

He said the planet is relatively rocky, has a temperature that supports liquid water, and has an atmosphere that can prevent water from escaping and protect the surface from harmful radiation. He also said the star itself is quiet with few flares.