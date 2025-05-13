Promising New Drug Could Cut Blood Pressure In Weeks, Scientists Find

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Scientists have developed a new drug, lorundrostat, for hypertension. The drug may reduce high blood pressure by 15 points in days. Another trial for lorundrostat is ongoing, with results expected soon.

Scientists have discovered a promising new drug that could cut high blood pressure by 15 points in patients within a few days of its administration. As per researchers at the University of California, San Diego, the wonder drug, named lorundrostat, could treat uncontrolled or treatment-resistant hypertension.

The researchers enrolled 285 participants, including patients from UC San Diego Health, for the Phase II, multicentre clinical trial, conducted across the US. The findings showed that those who received lorundrostat experienced a 15-point reduction in systolic blood pressure, compared to a seven-point drop in those given a placebo.

"At four weeks, 42 per cent of those taking lorundrostat had their blood pressure under control, compared with 19 per cent in the placebo group," the study highlighted.

Luke Laffin, MD, cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic and the study's first author, said lorundrostat managed to effectively lower the blood pressure with an "acceptable side effect profile".

"This drug could be another tool in our armamentarium to reduce blood pressure and, ultimately, reduce the risk from uncontrolled hypertension in terms of outcomes like strokes, heart attacks and heart failure," said Mr Laffin.

Lorundrostat's success

The researchers stated that the side effects experienced by patients were consistent with other drugs that work using a similar mechanism.

"Some participants saw an increase in potassium in the blood and some experienced a decrease in glomerular filtration rate, a measure of kidney functioning."

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is one of the leading causes of heart disease and related deaths across the globe. Lorundrostat is a new class of blood pressure medication called aldosterone synthase inhibitor (ASI) that is designed to work by disrupting the production of aldosterone -- a hormone that can contribute to hypertension.

While scientists are building on the success of the study, another pivotal lorundrostat trial is currently underway with results expected later this year.