Powerful Solar Flare Caused Short-Term Radio Interference, NASA Reveals

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of a solar flare.

NASA's telescope on Thursday captured the sun unleashing its fiery wrath on Earth with the most significant solar flare in years. This colossal burst, the strongest recorded since September 10, 2017, came with a potent radio wave that disrupted communication for some time in certain parts of the US and sunlit areas globally. Fortunately, the impact was temporary, serving as a stark reminder of the immense power wielded by our star.

"This is likely one of the largest solar radio events ever recorded. Radio communication interference with aircraft was reported by multiple NWS Center Weather Service Units (CWSU) co-located at FAA facilities. These impacts were felt from one end of the nation to the other. Additionally, SWPC is analyzing a possible Earth-directed Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) associated with this flare," NASA said in a statement.

NASA explains that solar flares are robust releases of energy capable of influencing radio communications, electric power grids, and navigation signals and posing risks to spacecraft and astronauts. This particular flare is categorized as an X2.8 flare, with the X-class designation representing the most intense flares and the accompanying number offering additional insights into their strength.

According to The Guardian, the space center said its impact on radio communications was felt between midday and 2 pm ET on Thursday and that its scientists were analyzing other effects of the CME "located over the far north-west area of the sun."