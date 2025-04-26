Ozempic's Impact On Brain Chemistry May Influence Depression Risk: Study

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Researchers link weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy to depression risks. GLP-1 drugs influence dopamine levels that affect mood regulation. Study shows potential dangers for individuals with low dopamine function.

Researchers have discovered a possible connection between popular weight loss medications, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, and brain changes that may lead to depression. These medications, known as GLP-1 drugs, mimic a natural hormone that regulates blood sugar and appetite. However, studies suggest they may also affect parts of the brain related to dopamine, a chemical linked to feelings of pleasure and reward.

According to the research that was published in the journal Current Neuropharmacology, GLP-1 drugs may disrupt dopamine levels, potentially leading to depression and suicidal thoughts in individuals with low dopamine function. While these medications show promise in treating obesity and diabetes, further investigation is needed to understand their potential impact on mental health.

As per a news release, the study, led by researchers across the United States, Brazil, Iran, and Israel, demonstrates that while GLP1 agonists benefit individuals with hyperdopaminergia (excess dopamine activity), they may have harmful effects on individuals with hypodopaminergia (low dopamine function). The authors found genetic associations between GLP1 receptor agonists and genes such as DRD3, BDNF, and CREB1, which are implicated in mood regulation and reward pathways. Their findings suggest that chronic use of these drugs could dysregulate dopamine signalling, potentially leading to depressive symptoms, mood disturbances, and SI.

Cautionary Voices from Experts

While the idea of GLP-1 agonism induction of depression and SI is controversial with both negative and positive reporting, based on the evidence presented in this article by Alireza Sharafshah, a PhD candidate from the Cellular and Molecular Research Centre, School of Medicine, Guilan University of Medical Sciences, Rasht, Iran, the authors caution against promoting chronic stimulation via GLP-1 agonists.

"This study should not be ignored, despite the hype surrounding the positive clinical outcomes of GLP-1 receptor agonists," said senior author Dr Kenneth Blum, research professor at Western University Health Sciences and Ariel University. "We urge the clinical prescribing community to proceed with caution to avoid another tragic wave of 'people dying to lose weight'."

Dr Mark S Gold, an addiction psychiatry pioneer and co-author, emphasised, "The paper provides critical evidence for re-evaluating the widespread use of GLP1 receptor agonists. The FDA and other regulatory agencies should carefully consider our findings when it comes to labelling and monitoring these drugs."