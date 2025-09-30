Northern Lights And Autumn Star To Light Up The Night Sky This Week

This week, the night sky promises a rare blend of natural wonders from the soft glow of the full harvest moon to a chance to witness the northern lights and the return of a bright seasonal star. Stargazers are in for a treat, and knowing when and where to look will make all the difference.

On October 6, the harvest moon will reach its peak brightness, offering a striking view just after sunset. A few days earlier, on October 3, the star Fomalhaut-also known as the "Autumn Star" will rise low in the southern sky. It is one of the brightest stars of the fall season and can be spotted near the planet Saturn, adding to the visual charm of the evening sky.

Fomalhaut belongs to the constellation Piscis Austrinus and is best viewed from mid-northern latitudes during autumn. Look toward the south-southeast horizon shortly after nightfall for the best chance to see it.

Meanwhile, there is also a slight possibility of northern lights (aurora borealis) being visible in high-latitude regions, such as northern Canada, Alaska, Greenland, and parts of northern Scotland. Although no major solar storms are expected, early autumn is historically a time of heightened geomagnetic activity, meaning even small disturbances in Earth's magnetic field could trigger a faint aurora display.

How to Watch the Northern Lights and Autumn Star

To spot the Autumn Star (Fomalhaut):

Look low in the southern sky after dark, ideally in an area with minimal light pollution.

Use a stargazing app to help locate it and nearby Saturn.

To see the northern lights:

Face north and find a dark, open area away from city lights.

Be patient. The aurora may begin as a faint grey glow before turning green or purple as your eyes adjust.

Check the NOAA 3-day aurora forecast for real-time updates on visibility.

How to Capture the View

No telescope is needed to enjoy these events. Both Fomalhaut and the auroras are visible to the naked eye. For photography:

Use your smartphone's night mode and point it toward the sky.

If using a DSLR or mirrorless camera, set it to manual mode, use a tripod, and experiment with long exposure times for the best results. Clear skies, low light pollution, and patience are key to enjoying this week's night sky events.