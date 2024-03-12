NASA's Juno Unveils Stunning Pic Of Jupiter's Great Red Spot: ''Twice As Large As Earth''

The Great Red Spot has been shrinking since it was last measured by the Voyager spacecraft

Space agency NASA routinely captures stunning images of our universe, leaving space lovers mesmerized. The Instagram handle of NASA is a treasure trove for those who love to watch educational videos and fascinating images showcasing our planet, galaxies and other celestial bodies.

Recently, the space organisation shared a breathtaking image of the Great Red Spot on Jupiter captured by their spacecraft Juno. The image was taken from about 13,917 km away by the space probe Juno, which is exploring the massive planet. The Great Red Spot is a storm that's twice the size of the Earth and has existed for over 350 years

The NASA image displays the Great Red Spot in the centre, encircled by spiralling tan, orange, and red slivers. Jupiter's horizon is seen in the upper portion of the image, where it contrasts with beige, brown, and blue tones.

According to NASA, the high-pressure region in Jupiter's atmosphere has been churning an anticyclonic storm for over 350 years, producing the most recognizable feature of the Gas Giant.

However, the Great Red Spot has been shrinking since it was last measured by the Voyager spacecraft in 1979 and its height has diminished by an eighth and its width by at least a third over the past four decades, the new image revealed.

''The Great Red Spot is still twice as large as Earth, and recent studies by Juno indicate that the storm plunges around 200 miles (300 km) beneath the planet's clouds. With no solid ground on Jupiter to weaken storms, winds in the Great Red Spot peak at about 400 mph (643 kph),'' NASA added.

Launched in 2011, Juno, the basketball-court-sized spacecraft was the eighth vessel to visit Jupiter. It entered orbit around Jupiter on July 4, 2016. It is now in the third year of its extended mission to chronicle the massive planet.