NASA's Animation Shows Climate-Threatening Carbon Dioxide Swirling Over India

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) regularly captures stunning images of our universe, leaving space lovers mesmerized. The social media handles of the US Space Agency are a treasure trove for those who love to watch educational videos and fascinating images showcasing Earth and space. Now, in its recent post on YouTube, the agency unveiled a groundbreaking visualisation tool that offers an unprecedented look at how carbon dioxide (CO2) moves around our planet. It provides a stunning, animated map of global CO2 concentrations, revealing the complex patterns of this crucial greenhouse gas.

"This global map of carbon dioxide was created using a model called GEOS, short for the Goddard Earth Observing System. GEOS is a high-resolution weather reanalysis model, powered by supercomputers, that is used to represent what was happening in the atmosphere - including storm systems, cloud formations, and other natural events," NASA explained in the caption of the video. "This model pulls in billions of data points from ground observations and satellite instruments - and has a resolution is more than 100 times greater than your typical weather model," the agency added.

The video shows orange plumes erupting from the surface of the Erath and swirling around the planet. Over India, you can also see the greenhouse gas blowing from neighbouring continents and also originating from the subcontinent. According to NASA, the pulsating oranges indicate CO2 concentrations of 420-460 ppm over India.

The space agency explained that these orange plumes come from various sources including power plants, wildfires and cities. "Over China, the United States, and South Asia, the majority of emissions came from power plants, industrial facilities, and cars and trucks," said climate scientist Lesley Ott at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. "In Africa and South America, emissions largely stemmed from fires, especially those related to land management, controlled agricultural burns and deforestation, along with the burning of oil and coal. Fires release carbon dioxide as they burn," Lesley Ott added.

Further, the map exhibits a pulsating appearance. This is because, firstly, fires typically intensify during daylight hours and subside at night, creating a diurnal pattern, NASA said.

Secondly, the absorption and release of CO2 by plants during photosynthesis and respiration contribute to the fluctuations. This pulsing effect is particularly noticeable in regions with abundant vegetation, such as mid- to high-latitude forests and tropical areas, the agency explained.

Carbon dioxide is a heat-trapping greenhouse gas and the primary reason for Earth's rising temperatures. As CO2 builds in the atmosphere, it warms our planet. However, all this carbon dioxide isn't harmful to air quality. In fact, we need some carbon dioxide to keep the planet warm enough for life to exist. But when too much CO2 is pumped into the atmosphere, the Earth warms too much and too fast.